Mat Lennon, brand ambassador for DC-Tri drew the Gladstone Rotary Sunrise Christmas raffle.
Mat Lennon, brand ambassador for DC-Tri drew the Gladstone Rotary Sunrise Christmas raffle. Matt Taylor GLA221218DCTRI
Sunrise Rotary reveal Christmas raffle winner

Matt Taylor
24th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
THEY were always going to make someone's Christmas a little extra special, and Rotary Gladstone Sunrise branch have just done that.

In their Christmas raffle drawn on Saturday, Stuart Jarram was the lucky winner of the nearly $3000 motorised trike.

The DC-Tri universal e-bike is a lithium-ion battery powered trike that needs no pedalling and is perfect for travelling around town.

On getting the call, Stuart said he was "stoked" and "over the moon" to have won so close to Christmas.

"I was at work when Shane (McLeod) rang me and I was quite stoked," he said.

 

"I wasn't 100 percent sure he was genuine.

"As soon as it arrives I'll be on it having a rip.

"I want to thank the Sunrise Rotary team who have done an amazing job raising money for a good cause."

More than 200 tickets were sold in the raffle at $20 each with proceeds going towards local Rotary youth programs.

The new trike will be delivered to Stuart soon after Christmas.

christmas competitions rotary winners
Gladstone Observer

