Sunny time for council with solar saving

Photo from the roof of The Oaks Hotel showing solar panels on the roof of the council building. Art Gallery Museum in background.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has reduced its power costs by almost 40% at some of its facilities.

Like businesses and people throughout the region, the council is grappling with rising electricity costs.

However, after installing solar panels at four sites, consumption dropped by at least 11.5% up to a maximum of 38.3%.

The biggest reduction was at Boyne Island Community Centre partly because it is a smaller site.

The reductions are also due to other energy efficient measures introduced at the same time, including more efficient lighting.

Finance and Corporate Governance Committee chair Rick Hansen said it was good to see the council was looking at innovative ways to make savings.

"With the increasing prices that we have ... it's something that we have to do to save the ratepayers money,” he said.

Gladstone's sewage treatment plant chewed up the most power last year, consuming 1,320,634 kilowatts, which cost $191,064.

Cr Hansen said another way the council was making savings was having some of their facilities on contracts.

"Managing all this is a decent job,” he said.

"I'm very happy with what this council is doing in that regard and I think we're ahead of the game compared to some of the councils in Queensland.”