ONSHORE winds and sunny weather will make for a week of outdoor school holiday fun, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Davis Crock said there was a chance of light showers tomorrow, and a possible “thundery shower” inland.

He said the weather would clear up for the rest of the week.

“It’s a stable weather pattern we’re in,” he said.

“It’ll be very consistent weather with temperatures sitting around 31–32 degrees.”