Sunny days ahead for Gladstone

BLUE SKIES: The beach could be the place to be this weekend.

IF YOU looked towards the sky yesterday it was hard to believe the region was being lashed with rain only 48 hours ago.

The impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie can still be seen on the ground around Gladstone as affected residents and businesses clean up after the deluge.

However, there is a silver lining to those rain clouds with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a mostly sunny week ahead for the Gladstone region.

Maximum temperatures will remain steady between 29 to 30 degrees over the coming week, with overnight temperatures sitting at 20 degrees.

SUNSHINE: The BoM predicts sunshine for Gladstone over the coming days. Weatherzone / BoM

The BoM predicts a 60% chance of showers today, expected to be isolated and likely to be less than one millimetre.

There is a 50-70% chance of isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Gladstone can expect south-easterly winds ranging between 15 to 25km/h (eight to 14 knots) during the week.