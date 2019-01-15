SUNfest dishes up plenty of fun on day one

DELICIOUS: Sophie Watson, 11, Josiah Hodson, 12, Fergus Campbell, 12, and Cara Corke, 11, at the International Cooking From Around The World workshop at SUNfest 2019. The team cooked salad olivieh, a dish created by a French chef, claimed by the Russians and also served in Iran.

DELICIOUS: Sophie Watson, 11, Josiah Hodson, 12, Fergus Campbell, 12, and Cara Corke, 11, at the International Cooking From Around The World workshop at SUNfest 2019. The team cooked salad olivieh, a dish created by a French chef, claimed by the Russians and also served in Iran. Matt Harris

COOKING, rock climbing, sculpture crafting, wildlife caring and Harry Potter creations made for a busy opening day as SUNfest activities kicked off across the region yesterday.

Now into its 22nd year, having been initiated in 1998, SUNfest has cured holiday boredom for Gladstone's youth for many years.

During last year's program, more than 500 tickets were sold to events and activities including art and craft workshops, adrenaline, sport and STEM activities as well as speech and drama workshops.

The 11-day program will culminate with the Rio Tinto SUNfest Showcase at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Thursday, January 24.

The International Cooking From Around The World workshop was run by Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours and held at Meteors Football Club.

WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani, who moved to Australia from Iran in 2015 with her husband, said the dish could be traced back to a number of countries.

"The food name was salad olivieh and the origin of the dish is from Russia," she said.

"A (Belgian/French) chef called Olivier made the dish first but we customised it in Iran to make it delicious.

"We tried to make favourites that the kids would like because they might not like the very traditional foods."

The salad is made up of chicken or ham with potato and egg and is best served after being refrigerated overnight.

Amity Roberts, 13 and Tamara Colebrook, 15 with local artist Rosemary Anderson at the Sculpture in Limestone workshop for SUNfest 2019. Matt Harris

Meanwhile across town, art students Amity Roberts and Tamara Colebrook made their own creations, albeit inedible, in the form or limestone sculptures.

Amity, 13, made a mountain lion from her limestone block while Tamara, 15, sculpted an owl under the watchful eye of local artist Rosemary Anderson.

The block of Mount Gambier limestone ready to transformed ahead of the Sculpture in Limestone workshop for SUNfest 2019. Matt Harris