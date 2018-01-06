SUNfest cooking workshop: fun for kids

EMPOWERED: Megan Leane wants to give children confidence in the kitchen.

THE chance to make ice cream is going to appeal to most children but at Megan Leane's SUNfest workshop next week, children will get to make ice cream in a bag - with no freezer in sight.

Intrigued? We bet your kids will be too.

As a dietitian, Ms Leane's wants to get children engaged with food and cooking.

She said they should have fun, but there's a serious message in there too.

Our regional statistics for childhood obesity in Central Queensland is 27 per cent,” Ms Leane said.

"The national average is 25 per cent.”

Ms Leane said the higher rates of obesity in regional areas could be linked to an inequality in service availability as well as lifestyle factors

"The lifestyle is different (here), in the city you'd be able to walk to the shops, whereas here you drive,” she said

The workshop is called Master Whip Challenge and it won't be a lecture. Instead, children will get to make cheese and bread from scratch.

"We want them to learn some practical kitchen skills, we'll also explore the science behind why recipes work the way they do ,” Ms Leane said.

"We need to make it easy, it doesn't have to be hard.”

"We are really lucky in Gladstone to have such a great program for the kids over the summer holidays, we'll give them plenty to do but we know they'll also learn a lot.

"There's still plenty of space for everyone, we won't turn anyone away.”

Megan Leane's Master Whip Challenge is on Wednesday January 10, 9.30am -1pm at Meteors Football Club.

Cost $25

Book at gladecc.com.au.

For inquiries phone 49722822

HERE'S A SAMPLE OF WHAT'S ON:

AND this is only in the first five days...

MONDAY

Geek Tech Mag for those interested in technology, magazines or designing and printing (also on Tuesday).

Cooking Round the World expand your knowledge of world cuisines.

TUESDAY

Learn to Fish you'll receive an Alvey fishing rod and reel and tackle box to take home.

Cross-ft learn from Tia-Clair Toomey - winner of Fittest Woman in the World 2017.

WEDNESDAY

Stop Motion Animation make your own small movie.

THURSDAY

Summer of Fun make floral bath salts and other treats, all of which can be taken home.

FRIDAY

Kayaking take a guided tour at Seventeen Seventy. This activity is weather permitting.