Sundale CEO gives garage sale green light for 2021

A community-favourite garage sale is set to return for its first installment in 2021.

The Friends of Bindaree garage sale is back for its first sale of the year, with Sundale CEO Danielle Mackenzie telling The Observer it was great to be back.

The sales will return on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of each month and Ms Mackenzie explained how they helped the community.

“Friends of Bindaree has a special relationship with Sundale,” she said.

“For years the amazing volunteers have been raising funds for Bindaree Lodge via the garage sales.”

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Ms Mackenzie said that without a doubt the volunteers are the people who make this event so special for the community.

“The time, passion and energy they provide supports Sundale and its care recipients at Bindaree Lodge,” she said.

Ms Mackenzie said that due to the COVID-19 situation, Sundale was forced to modify the garage sales in an effort to remain COVID-safe.

“There are conditions of entry and a maximum number of people permitted on site,” she said.

Find out more on the Friends of Bindaree Garage sale dates, times and locations HERE.

More Bindaree news:

– Entertainment guru lists stunning home for sale

– REVEALED: The fate of Bindaree Lodge’s garage sale

– Visitors welcome: Aged care facilities reopen