Sun Valley rail crossings to close for maintenance

CLOSED: Witney Street will be closed to traffic from Feburary 4 to 6. Mark Zita GLA230119WITNEYST

SUN VALLEY residents have been advised that Witney St and Mercury St will be closed at the rail crossings for track work.

This will start from 6pm, Monday, February 4 and reopen at 7am, Wednesday, February 6.

An Aurizon spokeswoman said essential rail maintenance works would be conducted on the Moura rail line.

"The Witney St and Mercury St rail level crossings will be closed during these works with well-signed detours available,” she said.

"Motorists are requested to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic control directions during this work.”