Sun shining on Gladstone tradies

MATT HARRIS
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SUNNY DAYS: Mat Clark from of Cloud 9 Property Services has a busy week ahead of him after the recent rain accelerated grass growth across the region.
SUNNY DAYS: Mat Clark from of Cloud 9 Property Services has a busy week ahead of him after the recent rain accelerated grass growth across the region.

SUN'S out, nail guns out.

With every natural disaster comes an opportunity to rebuild.

Homes need repairing, potholes need filling, debris needs clearing - all jobs Gladstone's tradies, electricians, handymen and council workers can do.

An army of tradies from across Queensland are expected to head to cyclone- and flood-ravaged regions to begin the massive repair job left in Cyclone Debbie's wake.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission commissioner Brett Bassett says natural disasters often lead to an increase in work for builders and other tradespeople, as they assist affected members of the community with rebuilding and repairs.

"Getting repairs done quickly and safely is important to getting a community back on its feet, and choosing local contractors where possible helps the local economy back up and running,” he said.

"The QBCC recommends homeowners always choose a licensed contractor, regardless of the size of the job.”

The QBCC has created a Building and Tradie Assistance Register for local builders and contractors to register their availability to assist.

One positive to come from the recent deluge of rain Gladstone experienced is that the grass is not only greener, but also much longer than it was prior to the 241.8mm that was dumped on the region last week.

Mat Clark from Cloud 9 Property Services says he'll have his work cut out for him over the coming fortnight as he not only catches up from jobs postponed because of the rain, but also from new clients requesting their jungle-like lawns be mowed.

"The next fortnight is going to be hectic,” Mr Clark said.

"I usually have one busy fortnight and a quiet one, but I'll spend the next fortnight catching up.”

Mr Clark is expecting to service more than 60 clients over the next fortnight.

He estimates he'll take three to four ute loads of green waste to the dump each day.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding gladstone business gladstone region rain tc debbie tradies

John Blake penned a stinging letter about Gladstone Regional Council's role with the financial health of the airport.

With NDIS, anything is possible.

GLADSTONE residents to benefit from the NDIS.

Graham Moller, Neil Smith and Liam Hughes are volunteering for the 7-Day Makeover.

WI-FI and extra seating suggested as part of CBD makeover project.

GREAT FISH: There were plenty of big fish caught offshore during last year's HookUp and there will be more again this year.

Tourism and economic benefits from HookUp

