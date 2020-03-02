Sun finally shines as finals beckon in Gladstone cricket

CRICKET: BITS Colts have announced itself as a Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League title contender after a big final minor round win against Calliope.

Set 108 to win, the Colts did it easy with nine wickets still in the shed.

Colts’ finished at 1-110 with Pat Wilson notching 55 runs and Billy Dwan unbeaten on 45.

Earlier Ferguson Comrie (3-16) and Campbell Jarvis, with 3-25, tore through the Calliope batting.

Only Scott Gibbs showed any resistance with 29 runs for Calliope.

Yaralla White survived a scare against Yaralla Red.

Alex Poulsen with 2-6 and Kane Jarvis (2-10), along with legspinner Sam Crighton, were the stars with the ball as Yaralla Red were all out for 52 on a wicket which was tough to bat on after the rain-affected preparation of the wicket.

In reply, Yaralla White were reduced to 5-15 after opening bowlers Lachlan Elliott and Josh Hoare ran riot through the top half of the order.

Veterans Chris Bye and Pat Teinaki, scored unbeaten 17 and 14 guided White to victory.

Fourth-placed BITS Gold got the job done by upsetting BITS Saints by nine wickets.

Josh Thorley led the way for the Gold with 3-11 off four overs.

The Saints innings only lasting 20.2 overs.

In reply Tim John Jackson blasted 43no as Bits Gold won with 29 overs to spare.

Meanwhile the GCI grand finalists have been confirmed in the under-15 and under-13 competitions after a rain-interrupted past few weekends.

The under-15 grand final will be between BITS Sixers and BITS Heat at BITS Oval this Friday at 5.30pm.

BITS Strikers and BITS Hurricanes meet in the under-13 final also at BITS Oval on Saturday at 8.30am.

Hurricanes qualified for the decider after a 116-run win in the semi-final against Gladstone Brothers.

BITS Hurricanes made 4-178 with Anupam Peetha, Thomas Smith, Fraser Judd and Nirupam Peetha all among the runs.

The latter, along with Judd also claimed two wickets each.

