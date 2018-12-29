SUMMER: Why campers are pitching their tents in Gladstone

HAPPY CAMPERS: Couple Angela Hart and Clancy Smith from Nobby chose to spend their 10 day vacation camping at Discovery Parks Tannum Sands. Clancy was taking a snooze at the time we dropped in - just what camping is all about.

HAPPY CAMPERS: Couple Angela Hart and Clancy Smith from Nobby chose to spend their 10 day vacation camping at Discovery Parks Tannum Sands. Clancy was taking a snooze at the time we dropped in - just what camping is all about. Mike Richards GLA281218CAMP

THE sun was just one of many bright spots for campers at Discovery Parks, Tannum Sands.

One family from Noosa arrived on Thursday with their Cub Camper and wasted no time exploring the beachside area.

Natasha and Justin Wenke said camping with their three young daughters was an easy choice over staying in hotels.

HAPPY CAMPERS: Natasha Wenke, Stella Wenke, 2, Mikayla Wenke, 10, Justin Wenke and Scarlet Wenke, 7, started at Noosa and are travelling up along the coast, currently camping at Tannum Sands. Mike Richards GLA281218CAMP

"I think (the best thing) is the freedom and still having all your own things with you, it's great,” Mrs Wenke said.

"With kids it makes it easier and all we need to do really is pack our food and clothes and head off.

"We don't have to stay in expensive resorts and stuff too, this is so much more affordable, we can go more often and enjoy the outdoors.”

She said the family's holiday plan was to travel north along the coast with stops at Kinka Beach, Agnes Water and Woodgate Beach.

"Our spots are where we can be going swimming on this trip, like swimming pools and Agnes Water is right on the beach,” Mrs Wenke said.

Camping couple from Nobby, Angela Hart and Clancy Smith arrived at the caravan park on Christmas Eve to kickstart a 10-day vacation.

HAPPY CAMPERS: Angela Hart is spending her leisure time on a favourite hobby, drawing. Mike Richards GLA281218CAMP

Ms Hart said it was a welcome break for them both after a year of full-time work. "It was great to get a nice break away,” Ms Hart said.

"Clancy chose this place specifically. We were looking for something that wasn't in the city, wasn't in the country and wasn't overcrowded, that's why we came here.

"Lots of shops around, we got the still water, the beach, bicycle parks.”

Ms Hart said although it was their first trip in their new fifth-wheeler caravan, the benefits of a camping holiday quickly became obvious.

"You get to be yourself away from home, you're not enclosed in a completely foreign area, you're familiar with everything around you and you can do it at your leisure,” she said.

"You see everyone else pulling their stuff down or setting up and you're asking questions, you're talking to them. I said to Clancy, 'We've made so many friends here'.”