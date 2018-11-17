Summer time is mango time

Mangoes have been described as the ultimate tropical fruit and there are over a thousand different varieties world-wide.

India produces nearly 50 per cent of the world's mangoes with China and Thailand being the other major producers.

Mango trees can live for well over 100 years and in Australia the five most popular varieties are:

Bowen Mango

The oversized Bowen mango had a deliciously sweet tangy taste and made for a big snack. Photo: Renee McKeown Renee McKeown

In the 1860's mango seeds were sourced from Madras, Bombay, Mauritius and Maryborough, and were planted in Bowen Park, near the current site of the Exhibition Grounds in Brisbane.

They were popularly used to make mango chutney.

Kensington Pride

Kensington Pride mangoes. Mark Wilton

Originally produced in Bowen in the late 1880s from Bowen mangoes, it was originally known as the Pride of Bowen. The seeds of a good variety of Bowen Mango were selected and grown on a small farm outside of Bowen called Kensington. It remains very popular today.

R2E2

The odd name of this variety of mango was not inspired by a farmer who liked Star Wars.

The fruit was developed by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in their Bowen Research Facility and takes it's name from the row and position of the field the original tree grew in.

Calypso

A box of Calypso mangoes. Contributed

Another variety created by the Department of Agriculture is the offspring of the popular Kensington Pride and and Sensation mango. Scientifically it's known as the B74, but Calypso has a much more tropical ring to it.

Honey Gold

PICK OF THE BUNCH: Honey Gold mangoes.

With it's rich flesh, small seed and great taste the Honey Gold mango has quickly risen to the number one spot as Australia's favourite mango.

A cross between the Bowen mango and a mystery variety, this variety was recently created in Rockhampton and is much less stringier than it's parents.