Sultan pumped for first gig in Gladstone Region

COMING TO TOWN: Dan Sultan performed under the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah, near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

MULTIPLE ARIA award winner Dan Sultan will bring his regional tour to Colosseum this month for an intimate performance at Mugul Mountain Retreat.

On the back of his fifth album release Aviary Takes, the tour harks back to some of Dan's older tracks, which have been revisited and reworked for the new album.

The venue will host its first major act when Dan takes to the stage solo for what he describes as a night of "music, a few stories and a good evening".

The performance will showcase Dan's stunning vocals alongside songs played on piano and guitar.

Dan said producing the album was an organic process having played many of the songs over a long period of time.

"It's been a pretty transitional period in the last few years of my career so it's been a nice thing to do to revisit and it's a bit of a tip of the hat to that stuff," he said.

"You're constantly evolving or trying to and constantly moving forward and ambition is still very high, which is great and inspiring.

"To be singing some older tunes and to rework them on Aviary Takes was a lot of fun and very rewarding."

Colosseum, south of Miriam Vale, joins a long list of tour dates including Newcastle, Gold Coast and Fremantle.

Dan is returning to the stage after personal struggles saw him take six months off.

The 36-year-old said he was looking forward to getting back to playing music.

"I've got a very loving support network personally and professionally and I'm very fortunate to have been able to take some time out and get right," he said.

"With a show like this one I'm taking on the road, I think this will be a good setting, very chilled out and not taking anything too seriously.

"A lot of these regional shows... all really stick out for their own individual reasons. You never know what you're going to get."

While Dan hasn't spent a lot of time in Central Queensland he said he was looking forward to bringing the show to Miriam Vale.

"It looks like a very beautiful part of the world and it's just a nice thing to be able to see different places and see some new faces and put on a bit of a show," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

Dan Sultan will play at Colosseum's Mugul Mountain Retreat on Sunday from 3-7pm. Tickets through Eventbrite or at the gate. Onsite camping available. This is an alcohol-free event.