Suicide prevention focus of vital motorcycle ride

FOR LIFE: The Ride 4 Life is on February 25 . Clubs already committed to the ride include the CQ Riders, Ulysses, M.A.C.E. and the Loners, pictured with organiser Mark Brookes (black shirt, white writing). Mike Richards GLA190118RIDE

SUICIDE is a problem throughout the country.

That is the reason Mark Brookes wants to show that the "community is united” in its fight to get people the help they need.

Mr Brookes, Sandra Moran from Jaie's Journey Inc, resident Wayne Grewe and local social motorcycle clubs have helped create the Ride 4 Life - Show and Shine and Suicide Awareness Ride on February 25

"The whole reason we're doing it is to raise awareness about mental health - specifically in relation to suicide,” Mr Brookes said.

"It is about connecting with the community and services here and communicating with each other and caring for those around us.”

Mr Brookes said there was a problem with suicide in the Gladstone region and the more awareness that was created, the better support people would have.

The show and shine and motorcycle ride will raise money for the Gladstone Rotary Club - Project We Care.

John Whitten runs the project, which provides free suicide intervention training for the community.

The money raised through the ride will help fund this service.

Mr Brookes, who has been through Mr Whitten's program, said the training could help save people's lives.

"I believe the project can really make a difference,” he said.

"It's about saving lives through training around suicide prevention and awareness and understanding invitational speech related to suicide.”

Mr Brookes said Ride 4 Life was a Gladstone-based organisation, with all the money raised going back into the local community.

On the day of the event, there will be a show and shine from 7.30am at Harbour City Harley-Davidson on Hanson Rd. Afterwards the ride will leave for Raglan and then Calliope. Registrations for the show and shine open at 7.30am and close at 9.30am. The judging should start about 10am. The ride will leave about 12.30pm.

The ride is open to all and will cost $20.

For information phone Mr Brookes on 0408871131.

