'Suffocating': Woman's mouth stuffed with sock during fight

NO GOOD: The magistrate described the man's behaviour as "abhorrent”.

A GLADSTONE man who stuffed his partner's mouth with a sock made her feel like she was suffocating, a court has heard.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the man, 21, had a verbal argument with his partner on August 8 last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told the court that during the argument, the man grabbed her by the throat, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground.

Sgt Stevens said the man then covered the woman's mouth with a sock, which went into her mouth and made her feel like she was suffocating.

He said the woman was able to run to a neighbour, who called police.

Sgt Stevens said police observed red marks on the woman's neck, and the man surrendered himself to police two days later.

He said police recommended the man serve time in jail for the offence.

The man pleaded guilty in court to common assault, which was declared a domestic violence offence.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the man "wished he had a time machine” so he could go back and undo his actions.

Ms O'Gorman said if faced with a similar situation again, her client now knew to walk away.

She said the man had recently sought help from Relationships Australia, and suggested probation would be a suitable penalty.

But probation alone didn't suit the magistrate.

"Is that all?,” magistrate Melanie Ho asked.

"It's clear the community takes this (domestic violence) seriously.

"I'm concerned there was no alcohol involved, no drugs, and he can't explain what she did to upset him apart from a verbal argument.”

Ms Ho said using a sock in that way was unusual.

"I'm concerned for the community that this was an unprovoked attack,” she said.

"We (more commonly) see choking, strangling, but not stuffing with a sock where one person feels like they're suffocating.

"It's abhorrent behaviour.”

She questioned why the man had only contacted Relationships Australia in the last fortnight, if he was genuine about getting help.

Ms Ho sentenced him to two years probation, as well as 100 hours of community service.

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.