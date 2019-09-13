Sue Davis has a day out in final at the squash masters

SQUASH: It took a few years and in actual fact, Sue Davis could not remember the last time she beat her rival and friend Sarah Nelson but she did it again.

Davis took out the Australian Masters Squash Championship on the Gold Coast against her New South Wales opponent.

The women's 50-54 open final was a thriller and Davis took the honours 11-9, 2-11, 11-7, 11-9 against Nelson.

"I tried to be consistent and I won the first, had a really poor second set and then went back to concentrate in the third set," Davis said.

"The fourth set was neck and neck."

Davis won her three preliminary matches in straight sets in straight sets before fellow Queensland Carolyn Ashworth offered a stern challenge.

Davis won the first two sets 12-10 and 11-5 before Ashworth responded to take out the third 11-9.

Davis then replicated her second set form in the fourth to qualify for the decider.

The longer the games went the better Davis got.

That was the key ingredient for success in the final.

"Just to rally long enough and take the opportunities is what I did in the final," Davis said.

"We have been so close all the way through in our games and we are also good friends."

Davis and Nelson will feature in New Zealand next month from October 14-17.

"It's the Trans Tasman test Series in New Zealand and I was chosen to play in the 45s," Davis said.

"It's a three Test series against New Zealand and I will play against Nadine Cull."

Follwoing the tests, players will then revert back to playing in their proper age categories for the Squash New Zealand masters Championship from October 18-19.

"It's three days of individual events," Davis said.