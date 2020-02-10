Menu
‘Such a shame’: Business owner commits to Boyne after pub closes

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A BUILYAN store owner wants travellers to know there is “still a food place at the end of the road” following the sudden closure of a beloved pub in Boyne Valley.

Kirsten’s Cottage owner Kirsten Laney said the closure of the Grand Hotel in Many Peaks last week was a surprise to everyone but travellers should not be discouraged from visiting.

“I just want people to know there is still a destination at the end of the road for meals,” Ms Laney said.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, Grand Hotel owners Wayne and Bridget Barker said it was “with a heavy heart” they came to the decision to shut down the pub.

“Due to pressing family matters we sadly wish to inform all our loyal locals, our valued patrons, and our pub family, that this will be our last weekend of trade, as the hotel will remain closed from Monday onwards,” the Facebook post said.

“It is with teary eyes I type this, and a heavy heart we have come to this decision.”

Ms Laney said she had great memories going to her local pub over 20 years.

“I even used to work there 24 years ago,” she said.

“It’s such a shame because it’s a beautiful pub.”

Ms Laney recently teamed up with Lyndal’s Kitchen to offer a range of lunch options.

She said despite the pub’s closure, her business hadn’t suffered.

“We’ve still got our regular traders and the truckies through here hauling timber,” she said.

“We get 70 trucks coming through here a day, so business is still good.”

