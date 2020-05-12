‘Such a bright kid’: Biloela girl to turn five in detention

Kopika (right) and her sister Tharunicaa at the detention centre on Christmas Island.

Coronavirus restrictions have made celebrating birthdays tough, but for Biloela girl Kopika, not being able to see her friends isn't new.

Today she turns five years old on Christmas Island, 5000km from her home in Biloela.

She's been in detention with her parents Priya and Nades and younger sister Tharunicaa for more than two years, and family friend Angela Fredericks is worried.

The Biloela social worker visited the family in February and said she saw signs of depression.

"She understands and really doesn't know why she has to constantly go back to the detention centre," Ms Fredericks said.

There will still be celebrations for Kopika's big day in Biloela and friends will sing happy birthday down the phone as part of a virtual party to be live streamed via the Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela Facebook page.

Wellwishers are invited to send messages of support on Facebook that will be sent on to Kopika.

The family had a small win in April when the Federal Government had to pay legal costs after the Federal Court ruled the asylum bid for two-year-old Tharunicaa was not "afforded procedural fairness".

Almost 300,000 people have signed a petition calling on politicians to bring the family back to Bilo.