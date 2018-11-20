'Passionate': McDonald's employee's rising status

MCDONALD'S Kin Kora restaurant staff member Tayla Corr has her eyes set on becoming a restaurant manager one day.

After being unemployed for an extended period of time, Tayla was given the opportunity to work at McDonald's Kin Kora through the Central Queensland Regional Government Back To Work Program.

Seizing the chance to work again, Tayla quickly rose from crew member to shift supervisor in only six months.

Showing her passion for her employment, Tayla was awarded the Most Professional Award during her Shift Management Excellence Training course in Brisbane.

The program assists employers in regions who are doing it tough to provide jobs to people who have been unemployed for over four weeks.

It offers unemployed job seekers work on a part-time basis with a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Licensee of McDonald's Kin Kora, Tony Ward, said the back to work program was a great way to gain high quality employees from the local area.

"Tayla has been a huge asset to our business - passionate, hard working and has quickly become one of the team," Mr Ward said.

McDonald's restaurants in the Gladstone region have employed five back to work employees through the program in the past year.