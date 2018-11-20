Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RISING STAR: McDonalds Kin Kora Shift Supervisor Tayla Corr (right) with Manager Jane Rice.
RISING STAR: McDonalds Kin Kora Shift Supervisor Tayla Corr (right) with Manager Jane Rice.
News

'Passionate': McDonald's employee's rising status

Glen Porteous
by
20th Nov 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MCDONALD'S Kin Kora restaurant staff member Tayla Corr has her eyes set on becoming a restaurant manager one day.

After being unemployed for an extended period of time, Tayla was given the opportunity to work at McDonald's Kin Kora through the Central Queensland Regional Government Back To Work Program.

Seizing the chance to work again, Tayla quickly rose from crew member to shift supervisor in only six months.

Showing her passion for her employment, Tayla was awarded the Most Professional Award during her Shift Management Excellence Training course in Brisbane.

The program assists employers in regions who are doing it tough to provide jobs to people who have been unemployed for over four weeks.

It offers unemployed job seekers work on a part-time basis with a minimum of 20 hours per week.

Licensee of McDonald's Kin Kora, Tony Ward, said the back to work program was a great way to gain high quality employees from the local area.

"Tayla has been a huge asset to our business - passionate, hard working and has quickly become one of the team," Mr Ward said.

McDonald's restaurants in the Gladstone region have employed five back to work employees through the program in the past year.

More Stories

central queensland back to work program gladstone businesses mcdonald's mcdonald's kin kora
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone MP speaks out on 'assisted dying' proposal

    premium_icon Gladstone MP speaks out on 'assisted dying' proposal

    News Last week, Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk introduced a motion in Parliament to conduct an inquiry in to aged care, end-of life and palliative care.

    • 20th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Betta Back in Biloela

    premium_icon Betta Back in Biloela

    News 'The sales figures are already showing promise.'

    • 20th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    UPDATE: Truck drives off after oil spill on Hanson Rd

    UPDATE: Truck drives off after oil spill on Hanson Rd

    News Emergency crews are assessing the environmental impact.

    Tom is keen to step into Dashing Des' shoes

    Tom is keen to step into Dashing Des' shoes

    News 'We could start a competition to nickname Tom?'

    • 20th Nov 2018 3:02 PM

    Local Partners