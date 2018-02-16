Successful physio business goes on sale

PRIORITIES: Elizabeth Orr has chosen to sell her business so she can spend more time with her family.

PRIORITIES: Elizabeth Orr has chosen to sell her business so she can spend more time with her family. Julia Bartrim

"HEALTH care starts in the car park."

That's the belief of Elizabeth Orr, owner of Elizabeth Orr Physiotherapy and Acupuncture, in Gladstone.

"When you walk into a standard physio practice it's normally a bed with a curtain and a few plastic chairs," Elizabeth said.

"That says straight up what you're worth - when you sit in a plastic chair and someone comes out and says 'next'."

Elizabeth has sought to create a welcoming space for clients, right down to providing the latest magazines on the coffee table.

While she has run her self-titled business for about 10 years, she only moved into the current Toolooa St address about three years ago.

After spending much of that time completing the set-up, Elizabeth has decided to sell the business for one simple reason - to spend more time with her family.

Although she wants to sell, she said she hoped the new owner would allow her to continue on as a physio.

"If I am not the big name (on the wall) that's fine," she said.

"I'm just a mum with three kids and I'm busy busy, busy," she said.

"What I'm trying to do is work better."