Successful event a feast for the senses

LUMINOUS - Tondoon Botanic Gardens celebrates 30 years. Kids and adults both enjoyed the chance to be a puppeteer on a grand scale. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI

MORE than 8000 people walked through the Tondoon Botanic Gardens gates for the first Luminous event on Saturday night.

The Gardens were transformed with stunning lit-up art installations for a family-friendly event to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the evening was "hugely successful”.

"There probably was a lot more (people) than we expected to get to the event, which is good,” Cr Burnett said.

"Obviously when you're running an event for the first time you're going to have some teething problems, but at the end of the day it was hugely successful.

"Hats off to our events team and all our volunteers at the Gardens for everything they did.”

Cr Burnett said one sign of the event's success was the food vendors selling out, despite competing with several other events during the weekend.

Based on the success of the first Luminous, Cr Burnett said it was "highly likely” the event would be back in the future.

Gladstone artist Katrina Elliott, who had her work chosen to front the show, was thrilled to showcase her piece to such a large crowd.

Her piece Luminous Tawny, a 3m tall work of photoluminous paint on board, was the first thing visitors saw when they approached the front gates.

WHAT A HOOT: Katrina Elliott's artwork Luminous Tawny was the first thing excited visitors saw. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI

She said the decision to paint a tawny frogmouth was inspired by the gardens themselves, which are a home to the native owl species.

Ms Elliott's other art contributions included Tea A'Tyre, a piece featuring outdoor furniture made from recycled tyres and The Travelling Tree, a sculpture of a tree with branches full of light.

"It's always lovely to see how people relate to your art,” Ms Elliott said.

Other attractions at Luminous included giant roaming fireflies, large-scale puppeteering, a neon lantern workshop, live music and baton twirlers.