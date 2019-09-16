Success for open houses

SUCCESS: Over two days 68 groups went through more than 30 open homes. iSTOCK

SPRING selling season has well and truly kicked off after the Ray White Super Weekend just gone.

Over the two days, 68 groups of people went through more than 30 open homes, significantly more than the typical 30 inspections a week.

Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen said it showed buyer confidence in the market.

“We’re definitely negotiating several offers on properties at the moment,” Mr Allen said.

One of the standout houses, 31 Toowell Rd, O’Connell had five different groups come through – however it is still on the market.

Mr Allen said “super weekends” could be hard to predict how successful they will be.

“We’re reasonably pleased with the level of inquiry,” he said.

He said the agency hoped to make them a regular occurrence, with another “super weekend” planned for around Christmas time.

This weekend goes back to 12–15 open houses.