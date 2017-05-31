Subway workers' future up in the air

The owner of three Gladstone Subway stores has gone into receivership, leaving the future of the popular sandwich shop up in the air.

SUBWAY employees are still in the dark with the threat of receivership looming over three Gladstone stores.

Employees are asking the same question: What does all this mean for them and Gladstone?

Subway Australia's head office has failed to provide insight on the matter, despite being contacted multiple times since it was announced three Gladstone Subway restaurants would be going into receivership.

In the hope of shedding some light, Shine Lawyers principal Will Barsby said there are protections in place for certain types of employees under the Federal Government scheme.

"It's a shame to see so many businesses closing down in Gladstone," Mr Barsby said, but "when this happens it is important for employees to know what their rights are when there is a closure or when receivers are called in."

In terms of what a receivership verdict means for the three restaurants, Mr Barsby said businesses can generally either decide to close their doors or choose to stay open, in which case employee wages must continue to be paid.

"In most circumstances, [employees should] be offered a redundancy, with the amount based on continuous service with the same employer," he said.

Mr Barsby said the outcome for employees of the three Gladstone Subway stores are less certain, as "under the law they [small businesses] may be exempt from paying redundancies."

In this case, "you are not entitled to a payout, your work just ceases," Mr Barsby said.

General manager of the Gladstone restaurants, Sarah Irwin, said yesterday in a statement "the most gut wrenching thing is to have to tell these young people who rely on you for work that they are potentially out of a job, and there's nothing I can do about that to make it easier on them."

Eyes and ears stay fixed on Subway's head office for insight on what the future looks like for the franchise's Gladstone employees.

"We really would encourage business owners and managers to speak with staff about what is happening," Mr Barsby said.

"Much of the stress around these awful situations is not knowing what is going on with future employment which makes it even more traumatic."

