NOT FRESH: Subway Tannum Sands has reportedly closed down last week.

TANNUM Sands' only Subway outlet has closed down.

Late last week, residents were informed the store was closed through a sign posted on the door.

It's not known if a new franchisee will take over.

Subway Australia has been contacted for comment.