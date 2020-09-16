Submissions open soon for prestigious art awards

Operations and events assistant Shane Wieland, with arts administration trainee Aaron Dunnett, install the 44th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2019 banner, at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Photo: E Korotkaia.

THE time is almost here for Gladstone artists to dust off their easels with submissions opening soon for The 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

Gladstone Region Councillor and Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) chairman Glenn Churchill said the prestigious Art Awards would be judged by artist, writer and curator Sue Smith this year.

"Sue has held various positions within the arts, particularly in Central Queensland," Cr Churchill said.

"She has worked for CQUniversity and has also been director at Rockhampton Art Gallery as well as the manager of art services for the Rockhampton Regional Council.

"She has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors of the visual arts in Australia and England and has curated and co-ordinated many exhibitions during that time."

A total of $40,000 in prize money is on offer across 22 award categories, including the winning prize of $15,000.

Cr Churchill said the 2020 Art Awards would differ slightly from previous years due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

"Venue capacity limits will be in place and patrons are encouraged to check the GRAGM website or Facebook page should details change," Cr Churchill said.

Submissions for the Art Awards open September 30 and run until October 6 (excluding Sunday October 4 and Monday's Public Holiday on October 5).

Art submissions are to be delivered to GRAGM, located on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston streets, Gladstone, between 10am-4pm.

The entry fee is $15 per submission, with a maximum of one entry per artist.

Please visit GRAGM or go online to fill in an entry form, view the conditions of entry and key dates.