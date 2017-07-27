26°
Missing man's car found, unidentified body inside

Sarah Steger
| 27th Jul 2017 11:39 AM Updated: 1:13 PM
The missing car was found by police divers last night.
The missing car was found by police divers last night.

PREVIOUSLY |

>> CONFIRMED: Human remains found in submerged car

>> UPDATE: Car removed from water, forensic testing to be done

DETECTIVE Inspector Darrin Shadlow has confirmed the submerged car found by police divers last night contained the remains of a body inside.

At a press conference outside the Gladstone Police Station this morning, Det Insp Shadlow said police divers from Brisbane found the car, belonging to missing man Leslie Shulze, submerged in about eight metres of water at 5pm.

"At Toolooa Bends near the boat ramp the divers subsequently identified that vehicle as our missing vehicle," he said.

The car was extricated from the water about 8pm last night, the detective inspector said.

"I can confirm that a deceased person is in that vehicle and forensic examinations will be conducted of it today.

"I can't confirm the identity of the person."

Det Insp Shalow said police have spoken with the family of 69-year-old Leslie Shulze, who was last seen on June 19 outside Yaralla Sports Club.

"They're holding up as best as can be expected, and we will keep updating them and speaking with them," Det Insp Shadlow said.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow has confirmed the submerged car found by police last night belonged to the missing Gladstone man, Leslie Shulze.
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow has confirmed the submerged car found by police last night belonged to the missing Gladstone man, Leslie Shulze.

"We have advised them of the location of the vehicle; it's currently here at the police station ... our scientific officers are currently conducting the investigation," he said.

The forensic investigation will be a significant process, with officers needing to go through the entire vehicle.

"Obviously it has been under water for some time ... The scientific officers have a tedious job in front of them over the next couple of days going through that vehicle and then the post-mortem investigation," Det Insp Shadlow said when asked how long the investigation could take.

Police were led to the Toolooa Bends area last night after CCTV footage revealed a vehicle matching the description of Mr Shulze's missing vehicle drove toward that location on June 19.

"So we just systematically searched all the water courses in that area," Det Insp Shadlow said.

Once removed from the water, a local tow company towed the water-damaged car to the police station.

Det Insp Shadlow said police are treating this death as suspicious, until proven otherwise.

The detective inspector encouraged anyone who was in the area near the Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp on June 19 to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

If you are experiencing depression you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow.
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow.
