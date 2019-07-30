'Stupid': Business owner charged with DUI after fundraiser

A GLADSTONE business owner has fronted court for high-range drink driving after celebrating at a fundraising event for breast cancer - The Great CQ Tutu Salute at Tannum Sands on July 20.

A GLADSTONE business owner has fronted court for high-range drink driving after celebrating at a fundraising event for breast cancer.

Roxanne Hourigan, had been drinking tall glasses of Bacardi at The Great CQ Tutu Salute fundraiser held at the Tannum Sands Hotel on July 20, before getting behind the wheel about 9.50pm.

The 41-year-old was intercepted by police on Tannum Sands Rd and returned a blood alcohol content reading of .186 per cent.

Hourigan pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

When pulled over Hourigan told the officers she had consumed four or five drinks between midday and 9pm.

The court was told Hourigan owned Lake Awoonga Boating and Leisure Hire, which is currently closed, and also managed the Rivers retail store at Gladstone.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella asked Hourigan how the loss of licence would affect her.

"I don't mean for this to scare you but you could be looking at a licence loss of 12 months," Mr Kinsella said.

Hourigan said she was "stupid" for drink driving and losing her licence would greatly affect her family.

Mr Kinsella noted it was the mother's first time before a court charged with a serious offence.

He noted Hourigan was regularly involved with the community, gainfully employed and the offending appeared to be "greatly out of character".

Mr Kinsella said there would be a "stinging effect" with the matters being reported publicly upon.

"But it is quite proper that these matters are reported on," he said.

Hourigan was issued a $1500 fine and was disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.