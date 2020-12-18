‘Stupid and childish’: Man steals from maritime museum

A 21-year-old Gladstone man said he was “stupid and childish” after he was caught stealing flags from the Gladstone Maritime Museum.

About 9pm on November 20, Max Schedny Wassell entered the museum with another person before he took the two flags worth $140 – all of which was captured on CCTV.

Months earlier on August 13, Wassell and another person had taken three pairs of sunglasses from a service station in Gympie worth $29.

During a police interview Wassell said he recalled going to Auckland House on November 20 and said he was embarrassed by his actions.

He said both incidents were “stupid and childish.”

Wassell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.

Self-represented, Wassell said he had sent an apology to the president of the Maritime Museum.

Wassell was fined a total of $400 and ordered to pay $149.95 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

