Stunning shot chosen to feature on billboard

HIDDEN TREASURE: Matt Cann's winning picture of Tannum Sands Beach will be featured on a billboard on the Bruce Highway. Matt Cann

GLADSTONE resident Matt Cann is a boilermaker by day and a drone photographer in his spare time.

Mr Cann's photographic ambitions were given a boost on Saturday when he won the Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community billboard competition.

His winning shot of Tannum Sands Beach was captured using a Phantom 4 drone and was chosen from more than 100 entries.

BTABC launched the billboard photography competition in a bid to put Tannum Sands Beach on the map, specifically on the Bruce Highway map.

BTABC president Kahn Goodluck previously said the region was missing out on potential tourists by not highlighting it had the closest beach to the highway between Brisbane and Carmila.

Mr Cann's photo is expected to be up on a billboard on the Bruce Highway within the next month.

He said it took him only 10 minutes to snap the picture.

"There were some really good photos, especially landscapes in the competition," Cr Goodluck said.

Councillor Goodluck said he hoped, once the billboard featuring Mr Cann's photo was up, it would make a difference to tourist numbers.

"You imagine how many thousands of people drive past the Tannum Sands turn-off but don't actually realise there's a magical beach literally five minutes drive off the highway," he said.

Cr Goodluck said BTABC was talking to the Department of Transport and Main Roads about erecting its own permanent signpost.

He said if this process failed, BTABC would look at installing a signpost on private land.