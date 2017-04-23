27°
Stunning Gladstone region homes for sale under $1 million

Andrew Thorpe
| 23rd Apr 2017 10:28 AM Updated: 10:28 AM
BARGAIN BUYS: Ocean views, 300sqm+ floor plans and in-ground pools are available in the Gladstone region for under $1 million due to the downturn.
BARGAIN BUYS: Ocean views, 300sqm+ floor plans and in-ground pools are available in the Gladstone region for under $1 million due to the downturn.

IT'S HARDLY a secret the resources downturn has hit the Gladstone property market hard.

But for potential buyers looking to snatch up a bargain, the harbour city is fast becoming one of the most attractive places in the nation to look.

Real estate agent Steven James from LJ Hooker Gladstone said for anyone looking to buy, the Gladstone region represented a lot of bang for their buck.

"It's a great time for people who are looking for something special to get into the market and make the most of these conditions," he said.

"There are large numbers being sold for well under replacement costs.

"If you had a look at what it costs to build a house, with fences and driveways, (buyers) are well ahead."

Mr James said LJ Hooker had recently sold properties on Meyer Rd and Mount Rollo Rd at O'Connell for around $875,000.

"Both of those only about 5 years ago were worth well over $1.2 million," he said.

"Anything that's ocean-side or with a good view you're usually talking around or under a million, and some of those are 300sqm plus with really high quality finishes.

"There's not too much over $1 million at the present, that's the reality."

The Observer has compiled a list of high-end homes available in the region right now - and you don't have to be a millionaire to be in the running.

1. 'Serenity', Agnes Water

$950,000

Fans of coastal living and sci-fi show Firefly alike will be interested in this 'coastal acreage masterpiece'.

The near-new, five bedroom home with over four acres of landscaped gardens is just 4 minutes from Agnes Water Beach.

Both levels are fully equipped to accommodate separate families.

2. Address on request, Agnes Water

$899,000

The balcony of this home has been designed to give sprawling views of Agnes Water Beach and 1770, as well as national park and hinterland views from the kitchen and upper level.

The home also features an 18-panel solar system and award-winning gardens for low maintenance and privacy.

3. 96/552 Bloodwood Ave, Sth Sunrise, Agnes Water

$979,990

Designed and built by Mike Murry Homes, this property sits on over 2500sqm of land on one of the finest ridge-top blocks in the Sunrise at 1770 estate.

Boasting colours and textures that both contrast and blend with the surrounding natural environment, expansive decks give 180 degree views of a pristine swimming beach and uncrowded surf spots. The Southern Great Barrier Reef is just offshore.

4. Riverbend Farm, 255 Pikes Crossing Rd, Benaraby

$995,000

This 80-acre property featuring supreme privacy and country quietness sits just 15 minutes from the beach and 25 minutes from the Gladstone CBD.

A five-bedroom 560sqm brick homestead with an open fireplace and open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area, it's also a workable cattle property, featuring a round yard, movable cattle yards, pump and irrigation system, large dam and chicken pen.

5. Aspex Penthouse, 503/35 Lord Street, Gladstone Central

$839,000

A penthouse suite with private rooftop terrace in the Aspex apartment building, this high-quality apartment features 91sqm of balcony space, a separate media room that can be closed off for privacy and stone benchtops throughout.

6. 17 Clipper Terrace, South Gladstone

$849,000

Part of the Catalina Heights Estate, this split level, core filled block rendered and timber home has five huge bedrooms and a large office, as well as Crimsafe screens and doors throughout and a Back to Base full security system.

The gardens are landscaped with a fully automatic watering system, and feature a 9x6 metre saltwater pool with its own waterfall.

7. 8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley

Offers above $800,000

Located in a private pocket of stunning, top end homes, this high-set home with a Mediterranean appeal has been designed to appreciate the water views with floor to ceiling windows and a Bali hut-style outdoor entertaining area by the in-ground saltwater pool.

The four-bedroom, three-sitting room house was built by local builders and has ducted aircon and window shutters throughout.

8. 6 Coral Street, Tannum Sands

$869,000

This four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in a private and quiet area of town and is for sale by the owner.

Close to shops and only a short walk from the main beach at Tannum, it also features a cosy backyard with garden shed and magnificent water and island views.

gladstone real estate million dollar homes

