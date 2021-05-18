Stunning Antiques Roadshow discovery

Trash to Treasure: "Junk" hiding in homes that turned out to be worth millions

Trash to Treasure: "Junk" hiding in homes that turned out to be worth millions

A middle-aged man from Oxfordshire, UK has broken down into tears after he brought his late father's Rolex in for evaluation on Antiques Roadshow

The male guest carried two extra straps and an invoice along with his late dad's Rolex which he purchased for $240 in 1972.

The man said: "He bought it for himself in 1972, when I was seven and me, my mum, my dad and my brother went to Birmingham to buy it."

Expert Richard Price told the man the watch was worth around £20,000 ($36,400).

The man was overwhelmed with emotion as his late dad's watch gets an amazing evaluation.

He also kept the invoice and two extra straps.

He was left speechless as expert Richard Price told him the watch was worth around the $36,400 mark.

With shock written all over his face, he turned to his family and said: "It means absolutely everything to me, it's part of my dad. Very, very special watch that is, and it will be forever."

Richard said the straps alone are worth a "chunk of money".

His late dad gave the Rolex watch to him months before he passed away.

The guest turned to his family as he was brought to tears.

His dad's Rolex which he purchased for £132 in 1972.

Richard noticed the dial on the Roxel.

The guest noted: "My dad, he loved this program and he would have loved to see his watch on here but he wouldn't have cared what it was worth."

Fans took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions.

One said: "The emotion of the guy knowing how much his late father's Rolex is worth and his son's face seeing his dad react like that is proper #antiquesroadshow."

"The first three dials, it was metres first and we refer to those as marked one, two, thee. Yours is a mark four dial and it's the first of the three different dials with feet first."

He added: "It's a lovely watch, and this looks like the original invoice and receipt. [It was bought for] ($240)?"

"The reason I think that this could be the provisional one that it was fitted with is because you've got a date on there and it says, 271, the second quarter of 1971."

This story was published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Stunning Antiques Roadshow discovery