Stunning admission over Covid crisis

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has made a stunning admission over the bungled vaccine rollout in nursing homes admitting he doesn't know how many workers have got the jab.

The Tasmanian Senator turned up ill-prepared for a grilling at Senate estimates and could not provide the tally of how many aged care workers have been vaccinated or how many residents have had a second dose.

Victoria is planning to stand down aged care workers in Victoria's public system who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite being unable to provide the figures on ABC Radio at 7:45am, Senator Colbeck was still unable to provide the figures nearly 90 minutes later as Labor MPs savaged him over the admission.

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher told Senate estimates that the Morrison Government's handling of the rollout was a disgrace.

"How does the Commonwealth attend estimates, and are not able to tell us how many residents in aged care have had their first dose of vaccine or their second dose?,'' she said.

But Senator Colbeck said the Morrison Government has given every resident within Victoria's aged care facilities the "opportunity" to get vaccinated and 85 per cent had taken the offer up.

"You can make your emotive statements, that's fine. We have had a systematic protocol program to roll out the vaccine," he said.

Later, Department of Health Associate Secretary Caroline Edwards admitted only half of aged care residents in Victoria have been fully vaccinated.

44,333 residents had received one vaccine and 25,319 were fully vaccinated.

"It's also important to note that people declined to take vaccinations in aged care for a number of reasons," Ms Edwards said.

"One because they are not comfortable with a vaccine for some reason, but also there are people who are ill at the time, or who may be approaching end of life and they or their families decide not to have vaccination as an additional intervention at that late stage of their life, and we respect all those decisions."

The "single worker, single site" rules have now been reactivated in Melbourne after the latest outbreak and the region was declared a hotspot. Senator Colbeck stressed however it was "not legal" to ban workers from accepting casual work at different sites and as a result incentives were being offered against the practice as an incentive.

Asked if Australia was "paying the price" for the failure to vaccinate staff and residents, Senator Colbeck told the ABC he was "comfortable" with the pace of the rollout.

"It's a huge logistical exercise,'' he said.

"We've done it as quickly as we possibly could. Except for a few, all have received their first dose. The take up was about 85 per cent across the country.

A worker wearing full PPE removes bags of clinical waste from Arcare Maidstone Aged Care in Melbourne's west after the facility went into lockdown following a covid infection. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham was savaged over the rollout on breakfast television with government sources confirming they were "getting smashed."

"I do accept that it has not gone as we would have hoped," he told ABC News Breakfast.

"There's a 12-week wait between receiving the first dose and the second dose because the manufacturing capability in Australia had to scale up we weren't making a million doses a week."

Sky News' host Peter Stefanovic asked the Finance Minister how it had all gone wrong.

"The government promised all aged care residents and staff would be vaccinated by March this year. It's now June. Why weren't aged care workers prioritised?,'' he asked.

But Senator Birmingham insisted 100 per cent of aged care facilities in Victoria have had a vaccine rollout through them.

"And more than ninety nine per cent right across the country with just a handful with very specific exemptions or exceptions for different reasons,'' he said.

"Now, we would have liked that to have occurred earlier, but of course at that stage we were expecting that more than three and a half million doses that were due to turn up from Europe at the start of this year would have arrived. Those contracts weren't honoured. They didn't turn up. We didn't get those vaccines. Again, the health advice changed, limits it to over 50s. That has allowed us to continue to push on, particularly with those residents in aged care facilities. And that's what's enabled us to get to the point where essentially eighty five per cent of all residents in aged care facilities across Australia have chosen to have that first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine."

But asked how many workers haven't been vaccinated, Senator Birmingham couldn't answer the question.

"I don't have a precise figure in relation to that. The priority has obviously been those who are most likely to get seriously sick, ill or indeed die from Covid-19, which are the residents there, the older people who face and that greatest threat. And so they've been the number one priority,'' he said.

Asked if there should be "a no job, no work policy" Senator Birmingham said it was being reviewed.

"That's one for health officials. The health officials across the country had not advised and not recommended that there be a mandatory approach in relation to the aged care workforce. If they change that recommendation, that it that it be mandated will then, of course, will work with the states and territories to implement that

