Study to bring inland rail to Gladstone stays secret

Gladstone Regional Council will continue its push for inland rail to come to the city.

Gladstone Regional Council has questioned the rigour of a feasibility study examining extending the inland rail to the city's port.

In its submission into the Senate inquiry into the rail project, which would provide a freight link between Melbourne and Brisbane, the council said Gladstone should still be considered, regardless of the study's findings.

"Council understands that the subject study is flawed in its approach to identifying the potential overall freight task and economic benefits of connecting the rail to the Port of Gladstone," the submission reads.

It is understood that the $250,000 study was undertaken by an independent adviser and the Federal Government has been considering the findings since early 2018 - two years ago.

Mayor Matt Burnett called for the study to be released publicly so council could at least have a right of reply.

"How do we defend our argument if we can't have a copy of the report?" he said.

While the findings remain unknown, in January 2019 Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he was "disappointed" the report did not support connecting the rail link to Gladstone.

Yesterday he said he was hopeful it would be released.

"I will continue to advocate for the Gladstone link of the inland rail project as the economic and social benefits are a tremendous benefit to our region. I am hoping the results of the ... study will be released in the coming months," he said.

Cr Burnett this week told the inquiry that a link to Gladstone would create an east coast supply chain with a gateway to markets in Asia.

Under the current design, freight will travel from Melbourne to Brisbane via Toowoomba.

According to the submission, the connection from Toowoomba to Brisbane is estimated to cost $6.7 billion.

Costs from Toowoomba to Gladstone are projected at $1.2 billion-$2.7 billion.

"The Port of Brisbane has issues with capacity, costs and efficiencies, which I believe strengthens our case for the line to come to the Port of Gladstone," Cr Burnett said.

"Our port has the capacity to grow to ... more than double the import and export tonnage currently."

Australian Rail Track Corporation's Richard Wankmuller this week also told the inquiry that no section of the route was set in stone.

Under questioning from inquiry chair Senator Glenn Sterle, he said the current route was "not locked in".

He said it the route could change if there were "public safety issues" in sections.

Cr Burnett is not arguing for a choice between the Gladstone and Brisbane, just that Gladstone should be included.

According to the Australian Rail Track Corporation website, the majority of freight forecast to be transported on Inland Rail will be for domestic markets, which is why connections to capital cities are preferred.