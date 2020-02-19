Study and sport? It’s no prob’s for hockey duo

JUGGLING ACT: Hayden Pease and Ryley Bobart are both committed to school and hockey and most times it's a balancing act. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

JUGGLING ACT: Hayden Pease and Ryley Bobart are both committed to school and hockey and most times it's a balancing act. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

HOCKEY: To commit to hockey and study has been no issue for Meteors pair Haydn Pease and Ryley Bobart.

Toolooa High School student Pease has been selected in Queensland's under-18 side that will play in the National Hockey Championship in Tasmania in April while Bobart is the team's shadow.

"We had trials in early February in Brisbane and there were 15 continuous games," Bobart said.

PLAYING FOR WHO?

The pair also played in an under-18 state championship in November where they represented Rockhampton as a part of the selection process.

"I think I played my game and did my thing in midfield and down back," Pease said.

While he admitted he could have played better, Pease said he was not sure if he was a certainty to get selected for his state.

"I found out that I got selected on the Hockey Queensland website," Pease said.

FAMILY TIES

His father Neil, who also plays for Meteors in the Gladstone Hockey Association and the extended Rockhampton competitions, had been a big influence.

"My dad teaches well and is a good coach and he's like that pretty much with everyone," Pease said.

His week is filled with either schoolwork or hockey.

"I study and do hockey fitness training two days a week and the other three to four days a week of study," he said.

Bobart, who attends Gladstone State High School, said he took a "glass half full" approach after learning that he was to be a shadow.

"I won't be going away unless someone gets injured but being a shadow is fine because I still have two more years at the under-18 age group," he said.

HARD CHOICE TO MAKE

Bobart is also a talented rugby league player for Gladstone Wallabys and is also in the Central Queensland Capras' junior representative mix.

"I took a break to trial for the Capras under-16s last year," he said.

When asked which sport he has a preference in, he remained unsure.

"It's pretty even with both hockey and rugby league, but when the time comes, I feel like I will need to choose one," he said.

Bobart's father Shannon also gives him tips on hockey.

"My dad's like a mosquito in your ear," Bobart said.

"But he does the right thing."

Bobart said he does all of his homework when he can during the mornings so that he has the free time to train and play.

The championship goes from April 16-24 in Launceston. Meanwhile the Gladstone Hockey Association will host a Lightning 9's Carnival from March 6-8.

Nominations close on Friday.

Contact GHA on gladstonehockey@gmail.com.

RELATED STORY: Morgan makes her mark at the elite level

RELATED STORY: Pease and Adamson celebrate state hockey success