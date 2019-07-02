Students write to Prime Minister

CHANGE MAKERS: Charlotte Gormley and Sydney Andrews mail their letter off to the Prime Minister and other politicians.

CHANGE MAKERS: Charlotte Gormley and Sydney Andrews mail their letter off to the Prime Minister and other politicians. Contributed

TWO Year 7 Miriam Vale State School students have written a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other politicians in a plea to have single-use plastics removed.

Other recipients of the letter included Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, Environment Minister Sussan Ley, Nationals Senator Matthew Canavan and Greens Leader Senator Richard Di Natale.

The students worked on the letter for three months.

Charlotte Gormley and Sydney Andrews said they felt inspired to write the letter after visiting Mon Repos Conservation Park on a school camp earlier this year.

It was then they learnt of the impact plastic had on wildlife and the environment.

"Before this year, I never really cared about plastic and hadn't really thought about it or known how severe the issue really is," Charlotte said.

"We started to look for things we could do and continued feeling stronger and stronger about wanting single use plastic banned."

Charlotte said a later trip to Fraser Island heightened her concerns for the environment.

"The plastic I saw on the beach motivated me even more to send the letter and for our voice to be heard," she said.

Head of curriculum Sally Moyses said the girls approached her earlier this year with environmental concerns they developed during their school camp, wanting to write to the Prime Minister.

Ms Moyses said the girls were on a mission to "try and reduce the use of single-use plastics in the school", and would work with the school leadership team and student council to do this.

Charlotte and Sydney hope that when Mr Morrison read the letter, he would give them "a chance to persuade him".

"Our Earth is dying and we are to blame," Charlotte said.

Sydney said: "Plastic is killing our Earth and he is in a position to change it."

School principal Hayden Ryan said the girls' spent "countless hours" researching and writing the letter.

"It is great to see Year 7 students who are so passionate about changing the world we live in," Mr Ryan said.