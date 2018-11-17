Students thrive in school's culture of inclusiveness

Visually impaired Gladstone State High student Trinity Sippel, with principal Garry Goltz, had her piece of writing go on their school's yearbooks back cover, printed in Braille.

A CULTURE of inclusiveness is thriving at Gladstone State High School.

For the first time in 63 years, the school's TONKA yearbook includes text written in Braille.

The text was submitted by Year 9 student Trinity Sippel in an inaugural school-wide writing competition.

The entry, describing Trinity and what she likes about her school, was translated by teacher aide Di Prider and selected to be printed on the yearbook's back cover.

Deputy principal inclusion Shelley Slade said Trinity's vision impairment meant she had no light perception and relied on a Polaris device and Braille equipment to learn.

"While we do have other students in the school with vision impairments, Trinity is the only student who needs to use Braille to communicate,” Ms Slade said.

"Our principal Garry Goltz suggested that it would be fantastic to include the Braille entry in the TONKA to show other students the different way that Trinity communicates ... TONKA coordinator Paula Brown then set about making this opportunity possible.”

Ms Slade said the school wanted to foster a culture allowing "students, parents and communities alike to feel comfortable, welcome, valued and involved”.

She said one way to achieve this was using assistive technologies to improve students' access to the curriculum and school environment.