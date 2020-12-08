Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a school in Clinton after reports a number of students and a teacher were exposed to a lightning strike. Picture: Heidi Petith
16 patients as lightning strike hits Gladstone school

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
UPDATE: 2.35pm PARAMEDICS are treating 16 patients who were near a lightning strike at Clinton State School this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said multiple ambulances were called to school on Harvey Road.

"Paramedics are treating 14 children and two adults at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

The lightning strike occurred about 1.30pm after a dangerous thunderstorm rolled across Gladstone.

No warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, but a warning was issued at 2.04pm for the Rockhampton area.

The patients are reporting feeling tingling of their limbs and numbness.

A teacher, a male in his 30s has developed chest pain and has become a high priority.

More to come

INITIAL REPORT: 1.38pm PARAMEDICS have been called to a Clinton school following a lighting strike near a group of students and a teacher.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the school in Clinton at 1.33pm at after reports of a lightning strike.

Initial reports from the scene were a male teacher, aged 30, and a group of students were engaged in 'water play' on the oval when the lightning struck the ground nearby.

All the students and the teacher are now reporting they are feeling tingling and numbness in their limbs.

Paramedics have been warned about the wet oval and the threat of further or residual strikes.

A thunderstorm is currently showing on the BOM radar over the Gladstone region.

More to come.

