Students tasked with creating 50-year energy plan

FULL OF ENERGY: APLNG graduate engineer Daniel Mackle with Chanel College students Louise Amahit and Ratidzo Mabukwa at QMEA's Powering our Future workshop.

GLADSTONE students have taken a deep dive into the nation's energy generation and have come up with novel ideas to keep the lights on in Australia.

Students from Gladstone, Tannum Sands and Toolooa state high schools and Chanel College took part in the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy's Powering our Future workshop recently.

The students were mentored by professionals from ConocoPhillips Australia, QER, NRG, Gladstone Ports Corp and first-year engineering undergraduates from Central Queensland University.

Conoco Phillips Australia communities and sustainable management manager, Robert Gibb said the students spoke about long-term energy supply strategies.

"Students learned that there's more to energy than just flicking a switch, and also how many sources of energy are used to power our home, businesses and industry," he said.

FULL OF ENERGY: NRG's Alfie Little, pictured with his son Chanel College student Charlie at the QMEA Powering our Future workshop.

Students considered many factors when presenting their 50-year plans such as consumer cost, continuity of supply, emissions as well as export income and employment.

About 80 students took part in the event at CQU Gladstone Marina Campus.

Chanel College principal Dr Susan Bunkum said students were provided live data from the National Energy Grid to help them examine the challenges within the domestic energy market.

Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz said, "there was plenty of competition to see which team came up with the best strategy to maximise energy generation".

The QMEA is a partnership between the Queensland Resources Council and the Queensland Government under its Gateway to Industry Schools program. It has 60 schools throughout Queensland.