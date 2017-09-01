Students take on national money challenge in cashless society

A GROUP of Chanel College students have embraced the challenge of learning how to handle their finances amidst our ever-growing tap-and-go world of invisible money.

A national survey of 1100 secondary school students, including students at 57 schools in Queensland, has revealed most kids these days are confused about using credit cards.

Growing up in a cashless society means today's children lack the necessary understanding needed in order to approach money responsible and avoid over-spending.

In an effort to address the widespread concern and help students understand the fundamentals of earning, saving, spending and investing, Chanel College's Year 8 Economics students are participating in the national challenge.

This year's participants include: William Devlin, Dat Cheung, Connor Hayley, Callum Hayley, Nicholas Crane, Ella McDowall and Benjamin Knight.

Chanel College business teacher Lauren Schneider explained the Suncorp ESSI Money Challenge is an online game-type competition which requires students to imagine they are an employed, independent adult who has the ability to access their very own credit.

While playing, students are required to undertake a series of financial challenges throughout a virtual six-month period, with the objective of achieving the best possible financial result.

"I have really enjoyed putting my money management skills to the test,” one of the students, Dat Cheung said.

"It gives me an insight into what handling money is like for an adult.”

The online challenge is open for students to compete in from 21 August-1 September, giving participants the chance to win a $4000 cash prize for their school and have $1000 deposited into a Suncorp Kids Savings account for them.

