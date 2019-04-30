Menu
WOVEN TOGETHER: Jenirey Rodas, Austen Roberts, Lilly-Anna Mammone, Felix Hewett, Patrina Dendrinos, Axl Benn, Skyla Murray, Samantha Rigley, and Raia Babijis.
News

Students supported by strong network at Gladstone South SS

30th Apr 2019 1:00 PM
SCHOOLS can often be compared to the ocean - one minute everything is smooth sailing, the next an unpredictable wave can create challenges.

The beauty of Gladstone South School is the heart and strength of the school enveloped by its students, parents and staff, who can endure the ever-changing demands of life.

So what are the threads that interweave to create our strength of character as a school?

Our students, who come from all walks of life, our motivated and enthusiastic Student Council, who are striving for improvement and success at South.

Our sports captains who have provided a great mixture of sporting activity at lunch times. Our teachers who use differentiated approaches for our students' individual needs.

Our specialist staff who cater for social emotional support, academic support, EALD support and trauma support.

We are fortunate to have great community connections with Sunrise Rotary, PCYC and The Salvation Army who work with our students in a variety of forms. The P and C work tirelessly for funding to benefit our students. All of these wonderful threads woven together create a school of strength and courage.

Gladstone Observer

