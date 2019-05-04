Students stuck as they can't get to school

HAZARDOUS: A 20km dirt section of Gladstone-Monto Road between many Peaks and Kalpowar, which is used in a school route to Monto State high, is no longer being travelled by bus contractors who say it is "too dangerous”.

HIGH school students in the Boyne Valley will not attend school next week after part of the bus route to Monto State High was suddenly closed due to safety concerns.

Fed-up residents support contractors who cancelled a section of the run after deeming the 20km dirt stretch of Gladstone-Monto Rd between Many Peaks and Kalpowar "not of a safe standard".

Parents were advised by letter the bus route was cancelled with residents now demanding local and state governments work together to fix the road.

Teresa Smith, whose daughter attends Monto State High, said students had been supplied homework for the next week to help ease the burden.

"The only reason we've had our kids on the bus with the road in the current state is because of the total faith we have in our drivers," Ms Smith said.

"Now that they're saying it's not safe, immediate action has to be taken - if they say it's not safe enough, then it's not safe enough.

"Peter and Kaye (Wilson) have been doing this for a very long time, most of us have known them for a very long time. It's only because of our total faith in them we've allowed to keep our kids going.

"They (students) will not be going to school next week. They'll be working from home on our internet."

Community leaders and politicians said the road was in its worst state and questioned the use of cyclone funding for repairs.

Repairs to 17 landslips caused by Cyclone Debbie were carried out in early 2018, including on Gladstone-Monto Rd at the Dawes Range, south of Many Peaks.

Those works were jointly funded by the federal and state governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Residents are now calling on local and state governments to work together on an immediate final fix for the road.

Ms Smith said the inability to get students to school was taking a toll on families.

"We've hit the panic button straight away of how are we going to get them to school," she said.

"We're hoping it's only for that long (one week) but we could be looking at months if we're waiting for local and state government to work together.

"The kids themselves, our daughter was stressing last night, she's very worried - she was nearly in tears."