Today's Paper
STUDENT STRIKE: Jackson, 11, and Lucien Debois, 8, are striking for climate change outside Gladstone Council chambers.
News

Students strike for climate change

by Jessica Perkins
25th May 2019 5:00 AM
TWO Gladstone Central State School students skipped school yesterday to strike for climate change outside the Gladstone City Council chambers.

Jackson Debois and his brother Lucien are determined to raise awareness of what they perceive to be a lack of political action on climate change. Jackson said he hoped that by participating in the strike, more people would get involved.

"Something needs to be done because it's hurting people now, climate change is hurting people,” he said.

After seeing the impact Greta Thunberg had had at a global level, Jackson said he felt encouraged to take part in the global strike.

Jackson wrote a letter to his school alerting them that he would not be attending. As of lunch time yesterday he had not received a response.

Jackson and Lucien's father William Debois said he supported his sons' decision to strike.

"They would be suffering the consequences of climate change and climate crisis directly,” Mr Debois said.

"Even if we don't necessarily think there is an immediate risk, we cannot just leave it for them to tackle.”

Jackson said he was proud to be involved in the global school strike for climate.

"I want to be a part of fighting for our future,” he said.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the council respected residents' right to express their personal views.

"Gladstone Regional Council is committed to take a leadership role in protecting the environment and ... makes conscious efforts to minimise environmental impacts while focusing on implementing sustainable practices,” he said.

climate action climate change environment strike for climate students
Gladstone Observer

