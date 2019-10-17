Students’ STEM trip a “once in a lifetime” experience

Students watch as Poly the loggerhead turtle is released into the ocean from Quoin Island by Matt Lynn and Jake Haber.

IT’S not everyday you get to witness a turtle being released but yesterday this group of STEM students were part of such an experience.

The Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation centre hosted a group of Year 9 and 10 science students as part of the ConocoPhillips science experience in conjunction with Central Queensland University. The program included a rotation of activities including water monitoring, visiting the turtle rehab and making art.

Poly the loggerhead turtle on Quoin Island.

Associate Vice-Chancellor Professor Owen Nevin said the program was important for the students to recognise the value of the harbour’s marine ecosystems.

“Seeing these animals in a rehabilitation centre is perhaps the first time some of these people will get to see them,” Professor Nevin said.

“For many people this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Professor Nevin said he hoped the marine day trip, which has been running for five years, would inspire some of the students to look to careers in STEM.

ConocoPhilliips’ Fiona McLeod discusses their involvement with Quoin Island.

ConocoPhillips general manager for government and external affairs Fiona McLeod said the business had supported Quoin Island with veterinary costs and food bills since 2013.

“ConocoPhillips has a strong commitment to helping the communities in which we operate and that incudes the environment as well as education,” Ms McLeod said.