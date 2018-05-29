Menu
Teachers and students were evacuated at Toolooa State High School this afternoon.
News

Students, staff evacuated at Toolooa High due to bomb threat

Tegan Annett
by
29th May 2018 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:14 PM

TOOLOOA State High School has urged the safety of their students is its highest priority after the school was evacuated today in response to a bomb threat.

Shortly after midday, the school reported the bomb threat to Queensland Police Service, who conducted a thorough search of the grounds this afternoon.

Water and access to amenities were arranged during the evacuation.

A statement released by the school from its acting principal Bryan Townsend yesterday afternoon said students and teachers returned to classrooms around 2.30pm to collect their school bags and gathered at the shelter at 2.45pm for a debrief.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students, as our highest priority at all times," Mr Townsend said. "I would like to thank our staff and students for promptly carrying out the evacuation."

Gladstone Observer

