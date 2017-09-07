Students showcase their artistic talents

ON SHOW: Huiling Dong at the official launch of the Golding Showcase with her work titled 'Article of Clothing'.

THE "natural environment” and "identity” are two of the themes that surfaced in this year's inspiring collection of student artwork on display at the Golding Showcase exhibition at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

The exhibition has been run annually for 23 years and offers students aged 15 to 18 in the Port Curtis and Callide Valley the chance to submit up to two artworks for public display.

It was officially launched last Friday by Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

"This year's exhibition is larger than ever,” Cr Burnett said.

Maddie Cook, public programs and promotions officer at GRAGM, said 89 students from eight schools across the broad reach of the valley, had contributed a total of 107 works to the exhibition.

"It's very exciting for students to see their works curated ... in a professional gallery space,” Ms Cook said.

This year, Tannum Sands State High School students helped GRAGM staff install the exhibition.

The Year 11 visual art class arrived in the morning, and "by the end of the day everything was hung”, Ms Cook said.

She said it was an excellent chance for students to see the behind- the-scenes work that goes into putting on an exhibition.

"We've had students in the past who've gone on to study curating (after experiencing the process of installation),” she said.

Ms Cook noted the art works this year were in more traditional mediums, with an emphasis on painting and drawing over audio-visual displays or sculpting.

Visitors to the exhibition can vote for their favourite artwork to receive the People's Choice Award.

The winner becomes the promotional image for next year's Golding Showcase.

The People's Choice Winner from last year was Lea Varghese who was, at the time, a Year 12 student at Chanel College, with her work, Home Street Home.

Continuing on display until Saturday October 7, the Golding Showcase is an initiative of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum Society, supported by late patron Cyril Golding.

As well as launching the exhibition, Friday evening was an opportunity to present the Saiki City certificates to local artists whose photographs featured in the Intercity Images display.

Featuring 20 Japanese and 30 Australian photographs by Saiki City and Gladstone Region citizens, Intercity Images will be on display until Saturday, October 7.

This is the 15th year of the annual cultural exchange with Gladstone's Japanese Sister City, providing insights into the cultures of the two regions.

COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS

There are just 22 days to go until entries start arriving for The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Arts Awards, 2017.

Artists across the Gladstone Region will put the finishing touches to their artworks, vying for their share of the $40,000 prize pool, including the $15,000 overall Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award.

This year is the 42nd presentation of the annual art awards, supported by local industry and the community.

Keep an eye on your letterbox for the terms and conditions of entry, now available online at http://gragm.qld.gov.au

For further information please phone on 4976 6766 or email gragm@gladstonerc. qld.gov.au