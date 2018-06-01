Students get a peek of how Gladstone's harbour operates

MORE than 150 schoolchildren from across seven schools had the opportunity to learn more about where they live yesterday, with a special harbour tour.

Year 6 students from as far as Ubobo and Builyan joined in the tour put on by Gladstone Ports Corporation, the first time it has been run for schoolchildren.

GPC chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said it was important for students to see how their city worked up close.

"These days it's difficult to get in and see them up close and personal," he said.

"But when you get on the harbour you can get right up and see LNG plants, the coal terminals and the alumina plants.

"It gives them a great view and a better understanding not just of industry but how the harbour works and how the different environmental programs we have in place are operating."

The tour has previously been offered to adults and tourists but never to schools.

Mr O'Sullivan said there was a lot of interest from schools to be involved.

He said GPC was hopeful in offering the program in the future.

"We always continue to look at how we can best assist schools and what the port can do to educate people," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"Not just about the way the port operates and its value to the community but also the central part the harbour plays in being a great recreational experience for the people of Gladstone."