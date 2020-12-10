Students represented in international LEGO comp

A team of six students and three staff competed in the First Lego League Challenge 2020, which is a program designed to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders.

GLADSTONE State High School was well represented in an international competition last weekend which centred around the students’ ability to create lego masterpieces.

The GSHS Rekin Sharks competed against 40 other robotic teams and presented their core values, robot design and innovative project (an app to get people active by rewarding them with free data).

GSHS teacher Ms Hunt said students received encouraging feedback for their three presentations.

The Rekin sharks spoke with confidence and supported one another during their speech.

Ms Hunt said robotic games proved a challenge in rounds one and two.

“But the Rekin Sharks dug deep, found their resilience and fought back with a smashing round three and scored 280 points,” she said.

“This was 100 points better than the regional competition.

“Our team did not win an award but were winners on the day as they represented GSHS with true sportsmanship.

“They assisted other teams, they looked after each other and supported each other, they are already palling for next year’s FLL competition.”

Ms Hunt said she was very proud and honoured to have worked with such an amazing group of students.

“Not only was GSHS represented by our students, but our school was also represented by our HOD of IT/Bus – Mr Harvey and our groundsman Mr Mitchell as they also volunteered their time and had the opportunity to referee the robotic games,” she said.

“A proud day for GSHS.

“Thank you to all students, parents for travelling down to compete in the National FLL Competition.

“Bring on 2021.”