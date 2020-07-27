Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Students remembered as ‘incredible talents’

by Elise Williams
27th Jul 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

TWO young Townsville engineering students have been remembered by their fellow classmates as incredible talents, as the James Cook University community mourns the loss of the pair who were among four friends killed in a horrific Gold Coast crash on Saturday.

Lochlan Parker, 20, and Katrina McKeough, 21, who were both active member's in their university's Robo Club, were killed alongside their friends Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp (who was known to friends as Elliott), 22, while travelling along Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd around 1pm Saturday.

Robo Club President Ross Siddins remembered his friends as "powerhouses of hard work," and said he would miss them both terribly.

Lochlan Parker, 20, from Deeragun. Picture: Facebook
Lochlan Parker, 20, from Deeragun. Picture: Facebook

 

"As student leaders, and more, in running tutorials for first-years, Lochlan and Kat were both powerhouses of hard-work, resilience and incredible talent," Mr Siddins said.

"Lochlan was quiet, thoughtful, and conscientious with a brilliant wit.

"Kat was driven, wry, infectiously optimistic and brilliantly charismatic."

Katrina McKeough, 21, from Mount Louisa, was described as brilliantly charismatic. Picture Facebook
Katrina McKeough, 21, from Mount Louisa, was described as brilliantly charismatic. Picture Facebook

 

Mr Parker was vice president of the club, while Miss McKeough was the group's media officer.

Mr Siddins credited Miss McKeough as the reason for the club's sign-ups success.

 

Courtney Smith, 20, from Emerald, was also killed in the crash.
Courtney Smith, 20, from Emerald, was also killed in the crash.

 

"(She) basically built the bulk of our membership single-handedly. She was so beloved by many in the JCU student community," he said.

Miss McKeough's sister, Andrea McKeough said on Facebook that the group of four friends, who she "loved more than (she) could say", were just starting their lives.

 

Kirsten van Gorp, 21, from Brisbane, was among the four killed.
Kirsten van Gorp, 21, from Brisbane, was among the four killed.

 

 

 

Originally published as Students remembered as 'incredible talents'

More Stories

Show More
crash death gold coast townsville students

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        premium_icon GALLERY: Residents spend Sunday relaxing at Marina

        Lifestyle Residents kick back at Marina event.

        Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        premium_icon Rugby returns: Goats post great results in comeback

        Sport LOCAL rugby union made a triumphant return this weekend, with some emphatic results...

        Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        premium_icon Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

        News LOCAL paramedics were tasked with attending an incident involving a go-kart and car...

        Meet the man passionate about wood sculpting

        premium_icon Meet the man passionate about wood sculpting

        News With Matt Bird’s carpet snake sculpture to be installed this week, the future is...