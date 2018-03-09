Students pulled from class, child sex accused teacher seen at school

THREE families have pulled their children from Mt Larcom State School after a teacher facing historic child-sex allegations was recently seen on school grounds.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said his children were officially taken out of classes on Monday after students and parents saw teacher Greg Perry at the school in past weeks.

Mr Perry was put on leave in November after allegations of child-sexual abuse were circulated online.

No charges have been laid against Mr Perry, and previous investigations have found no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Mr Perry has been approached for comment.

The Department of Education said they were unable to comment for privacy reasons.

While the claims do not relate to any current students, a frustrated parent told The Observer that Mr Perry should have been put on leave as soon as the allegations arose.

"It should've been done sooner than November," he said.

"P and C should not have had to get involved. The principal should've just put him on leave then and there."

This afternoon, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher told The Observer that Mr Perry ceased to be an employee at Mt Larcom State School as of yesterday.

"He has moved on from the school. Whether it's a coincidence or not I'm not sure but he's definitely finished up at that school," Mr Butcher said.

It is understood the MP became involved when a concerned parent contacted him earlier this week.

Mr Perry taught manual arts at Mt Larcom State School and worked mostly with high school students.

He previously worked at The Southport School.

"Back in November, when he still hadn't been put on leave, parents pulled kids from classes," a parent said.

The parent said in cases where children were involved, allegations of this magnitude, whether true or not, needed to be acted on while investigations were on foot.

The Observer understands the Department of Education and Training last year started its own investigation into the allegations against Mr Perry.

But there was no evidence to back up the claims.

Despite the end to the department's investigation, members of Mt Larcom State School's P and C were not told that the teacher might return to the school grounds.

The department has not stated whether or not Mr Perry had been reinstated before his departure yesterday.

"It took a couple of weeks to confirm he was back at the school," a parent said.

"But then kids started seeing him and parents saw his car in the carpark... it's got personalised plates so we know it's his."

A Queensland Police spokesperson today confirmed investigations into the historic child-sex allegations were ongoing.

Mt Larcom State School refused to comment and directed all questions to the DET.

Background

Mr Perry was placed on leave in November, 2017, after the allegations came to the attention of the Department's Ethical Standards Unit.

At the time, the department said it was unable to comment on the progress of the investigation "due to privacy reasons" but said it had "no higher priority" than the safety and wellbeing of students.

The allegations against Mr Perry were reported to police and the Anglican Diocese of Brisbane in 2013.

"In 2014, an external investigation firm was appointed by the diocese to investigate the allegations," an Anglican Diocese of Brisbane spokesman said.

He said the investigators "found the allegations could not be substantiated".

But a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said, QPS restarted its investigations last year after a more recent complaint was made.

The child-sex allegations brought to Mt Larcom school's attention were first shared on the Lost Boy of TSS Facebook page - a page that airs student abuse claims.

The Lost Boy of TSS revealed the allegations on social media, claiming the teacher had not yet been arrested or stood down by the Department of Education.

In November, Mt Larcom State School principal Pauline Porch sent a letter to parents and guardians addressing alleged historic child-sex incidents.

The letter stated Ms Porch and the assistant regional director had discussed the matter with the P and C, assuring members that student safety was the school's highest priority.

"I can advise that the member of staff to whom these historical allegations refer has commenced a period of leave," she wrote at the time.