Students prepare for work experience test

The work experience group gathered for an orientation on September 21 and were greeted by Mayor Matt Burnett, who wished them well.

The work experience group gathered for an orientation on September 21 and were greeted by Mayor Matt Burnett, who wished them well.

SEPTEMBER school holidays usually mean relaxation for school students, but not for a group of them participating in work experience at Gladstone Regional Council.

Six Gladstone-based students from Gladstone State High School and Toolooa State High School have been placed across various business units within council.

The units include Community Development and Events, Strategic Asset Performance and Engagement and Partnerships.

The students, recommended by EQIP Gladstone, will shadow council supervisors in vocations

including engineering, horticulture, events and community engagement.

The work experience group gathered for an orientation on September 21 and were greeted by Mayor Matt Burnett, who wished them well during their short-term placement period.

“It was fantastic to see enthusiasm and an eagerness to learn on display from our work experience students,” Mayor Burnett said.

“This program enables secondary school students from Grade 9 (over 14 years) to Grade 12 to

spend time in the workplace gaining practical experience, which can assist their career choices and build valuable employability skills.

“Work experience provides a general introduction to the ‘world of work’ and supports the

development of entry-level skills, experience and knowledge of an occupation and industry.

“Young people can observe a variety of work being done by the experts in their field and undertake supervised work appropriate to their skill level.”

Two work experience students will spend this week (September 21-25) at council, with the remaining four students placed during the week of September 28 to October 2.

For information on jobs at Gladstone Regional Council please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au or call 4970 0700.